Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Eddie Stobart shareholders vote for cash injection from DBAY

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Eddie Stobart shareholders vote for cash injection from DBAY

Shareholders of Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc on Friday voted in favour of a takeover offer from top investor DBAY Advisors, paving the way for the embattled logistics firm to get a cash infusion that could save it from near collapse.

It will also help the British logistics firm, which provides logistics facilities to construction companies, retailers and industrials, to do business during the busy Christmas season, Eddie Stobart said. DBAY, a private equity group, has offered to pump in 55 million pounds ($70.57 million) through payment-in-kind loan in return for a majority stake. It currently has nearly 30% stake in Eddie Stobart.

The proposal has the backing of the lenders, who were said to be willing to provide the financing needed for the deal to go through. Media reports earlier said that Eddie Stobart had hired Deloitte to prepare the company for insolvency in case investors reject the rescue bid.

The debt-laden company has had a torrid year, in which its chief executive for four years departed shortly after it disclosed accounting errors in its financial statements. The shareholder approval comes a day after UK's Unite union urged them to delay the decision on DBAY's offer and encouraged other bids to come in.

The company, known for its green and red trucks, said it intends to complete the proposed transaction "as soon as possible". ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel voices 'deep shame' on first visit to Auschwitz

Oswiecim Poland, Dec 6 AFP Angela Merkel visited the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Friday for the first time as chancellor and said admitting Nazi crimes was a key part of Germanys identity that could combat growing anti-Semitism. Rem...

UPDATE 5-Three killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Three people including a suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others were injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military insta...

Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps AEC Training Centre here. According to sources, the incident oc...

Nationals owner: Can't re-sign Strasburg and Rendon

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner is ready to say goodbye to Stephen Strasburg or Anthony Rendon. Hes still optimistic the World Series champions wont lose both premier free agents. We really can only afford to have one of those two gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019