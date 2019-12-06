BSE Star MF does 3.4 cr transactions worth Rs 1.17 lakh cr in FY'20

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform has done 3.41 crore transactions worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore in April-November of the current financial year. The number of transactions in the period under review was 56 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago period.

The platform, BSE StAR MF had done 2.19 crore transactions worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore during April-November 2018-19, the BSE said in a release. The inflows received during the period under review are pegged at Rs 48,947 crore.

Besides, the BSE said the platform has registered 4.3 lakh new systematic investment plans in October-December, out of which 2.4 lakh were added in November 2019. "It is worthwhile to note that the BSE is aiming at touching a milestone of 50 lakh transactions/month and 10 lakh transactions/day very soon," Ganesh Ram, head of BSE StAR MF said.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on real-time basis.

