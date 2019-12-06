Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEFT transactions to be available 24x7 from Dec 16

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:48 IST
NEFT transactions to be available 24x7 from Dec 16

In a bid to promote digital transactions, the RBI on Friday said round-the-clock transactions will be allowed under the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system from December 16. The 24X7 NEFT system will be available on all days of the year, including holidays, it added.

NEFT transactions are settled in hourly batches. For weekdays, the batches are from 8 am to 7 pm. On first and third Saturdays, the settlement happens from 8 am to 1 pm. In a notification, the central bank said it has been decided that the facility on NEFT system shall be made available from December 16, 2019 on 24X7 basis.

The first settlement will take place after 00:30 hours on December 16, 2019 (night of December 15, 2019). The RBI has asked the member banks to keep adequate liquidity in their current account with the regulator at all times to facilitate successful posting of NEFT batch settlements.

NEFT transactions after usual banking hours are expected to be automated transactions initiated using 'Straight Through Processing (STP)' modes by the banks. The existing discipline for crediting beneficiary's account or returning the transaction (within 2 hours of settlement of the respective batch) to originating bank will continue, it added.

Besides, member banks will ensure sending of positive confirmation message for all NEFT credits and all provisions of NEFT procedural guidelines will be applicable for 24x7 transactions as well, it added. "Member banks are also advised to initiate necessary action and ensure availability of all necessary infrastructural requirements at their end for providing seamless NEFT 24x7 facility to their customers," the regulator said.

Banks may disseminate information on the extended timings for NEFT to all their customers, RBI said. From July 1 this year, RBI had decided not to levy charges on transactions through NEFT and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system in order to promote digital transactions in the country, and asked banks to pass on the benefits to the customers.

Earlier, the RBI used to levy minimum charges on banks for transactions routed through RTGS and NEFT. Banks, in turn, levy charges on their customers. RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers, while NEFT is used for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man held with firearm, live cartridge in Kolkata's New Market

A man was arrested on Friday in Kolkatas New Market area with a firearm and a live cartridge, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police said they nabbed Sheikh Tipu from Motishil Street-Lenin Sarani crossing. He was carrying the arm and car...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar gains on robust U.S. jobs data

The dollar rose and global equity markets rallied on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, putting to rest fears of recession and briefly taking the spotlight off the U.S.-China trade talks...

Minister stresses need for integrated water management

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday stressed the need for integrated water management in view of a growing population and limited water resources. He also emphasized on an urban river management plan that could take care ...

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favour of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019