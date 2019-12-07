Left Menu
Salesforce brings TrailheaDX to India for the first time

  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  Updated: 07-12-2019 10:30 IST
  Created: 07-12-2019 10:30 IST
Salesforce Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced it is bringing its flagship developer conference, TrailheaDX, to Bengaluru on December 19 and 20, 2019. For the first time, the event is being held outside of the US and is a must-attend conference for anyone who develops on the Salesforce platform or wants to learn more about how the Salesforce platform is transforming business and industry across India.

The demand for Salesforce-skilled developers has never been higher. According to a recent study by IDC, the Salesforce economy will create 548,400 new jobs and 67 billion dollars in new business revenues in India, between 2019 and 2024. TrailheaDX is targeted towards admins, developers, architects, customers, entrepreneurs and partners. The event will empower attendees to build new skills and earn resume-worthy credentials that lead to top jobs in the Salesforce economy.

Adventure awaits at TrailheaDX: Two days of learning, connecting, having fun and giving back TrailheaDX India is a celebration of diversity, inclusion and equality, empowering a new generation of developers to create a connected experience, build apps fast, make apps smart and skill up. The event will feature:

* An opening keynote featuring Salesforce chief technology officer Bret Taylor and special guests; * More than 150 technical breakout sessions and hands-on workshops led by Salesforce executives, engineers and product experts;

* Sessions for all skill levels on the most in-demand technology topics, including application design, artificial intelligence, API and data integration, security and identity, blockchain, application lifecycle management and much more; * Opportunities to get a first look at the latest Salesforce products and innovations, and to connect and network with and learn from both Salesforce product experts and the entire Trailblazer community;

* A closing keynote featuring a fireside chat with Padma Bhushan awardee and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, who will talk about how she inspired an entire generation of young people and blazed her trail achieving several milestones in badminton for India. "Salesforce is not just a technology platform - it's an ecosystem full of opportunities for anyone to reinvent their career or business. We're delighted to bring TrailheaDX to India, home to Salesforce's second-largest developer community, for two amazing days of learning, connecting, having fun and giving back," said Sarah Franklin, Executive Vice President and GM, Platform, Trailhead and Developers, Salesforce.

"TrailheaDX is a celebration of this growing community of passionate learners and innovators, thriving on the Salesforce platform. After the US, India is home to the second highest number of Trailblazers learning and earning Salesforce skills and badges on Trailhead.," said Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President and Country Leader, Salesforce India. "Happening for the first time in India, TrailheaDX reinforces our commitment to this growing ecosystem and we look forward to forging a path for continuous and accelerated innovation within this promising community in the region," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

