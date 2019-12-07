Strengthen your practice with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors

Left Menu
Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as you're playing the role of a business person too.

  Pune (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 07-12-2019
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as you're playing the role of a business person too. Be it managing salaries, carrying out a renovation or keeping tabs on business opportunities and the latest medical technology, finance is key to maintaining the health of your hospital or clinic.

Depending solely on your revenue to power your business could strain your cash flow, so it's wise to consider bolstering your finances by taking a Business Loan for Doctors from Bajaj Finserv. This loan offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is customised to meet your financial needs and offers a range of flexible features. For a more in-depth understanding of the benefits of the Business Loan for Doctors, read on. Get plentiful capital to carry out renovation and install new equipmentUpdating your clinic with modern equipment, like a portable MRI machine or patient management software, goes a long way in ensuring that you retain your current clientele and reach out to new patients as well. Further, you may have to renovate your workspace to accommodate new equipment or expand your waiting area to offer better facilities. To finance these major expenses, you can avail of a Business Loan for Doctors from the Doctor Loan suite and get access to a collateral-free principal of up to Rs 37 lakh. Choose the Flexi Loan facility to maintain working capital reservesWorking capital fuels the everyday functioning of your business and can run dry when you use it to expand your practice simultaneously. However, by opting for the Flexi Loan facility, you can rest assured that you'll never have liquidity problems.

It allows you to withdraw from the sanctioned amount as and when you require, as many times as you want to, without filling out an application each time. Moreover, interest is charged on the withdrawn amount only, and you have the option of servicing interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repaying the principal at the end. This helps you steady your working capital levels by reducing your EMIs by up to 45 per cent. Chalk out business expansion effectively with convenient repayment optionsWhether you want to add a department to your clinic or hire a marketing team to expand your roster of patients, you can leap confidently when you know that you'll be able to manage the associated expenses with ease.

With this loan, you can be sure because you can split the cost of offering added services or venturing into a new market over a tenor of up to 72 months. Once profits begin to trickle in, you can make part-prepayments at no extra charge and reduce the total cost of borrowing significantly. Count on a hassle-free application process to address pressing needs swiftlyIrrespective of whether you need to lease equipment or hire additional staff while expanding your practice, courtesy of a streamlined application and approval process, you can do so as per your timelines. Bajaj Finserv understands that time is of the essence and therefore it offers to finance on simple terms, with minimal documentation requirements. You can apply online in minutes, and on approval get speedy 24-hour disbursal. All you need to do is meet the criteria and have your KYC and financial documents, as well as your medical registration certificate handy. Lastly, if instant financing is what you're after, remember that you can fast-track the entire application process when you check your pre-approved offer. On sharing a few basic details, you get access to a customised deal as well as the benefit of instant approval.

