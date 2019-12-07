Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Following are today's
Following are today'sCommodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4900-5200: Medium 4300-4800: Jowar3000-4000: Jaggery Cube 4200-4400: Jaggery ball 4200-4700:Coriander Seed 6800-12500: Chillies fine 17000-19000: PotatoBig 2000-2600: Medium 1500-2000: Onion Big 12000-13000: Medium10000-12000: Small 4000-8000: Tamarind 6000-10300: Garlic7000-13000: Horsegram 3800-4000: Wheat 2400-3000: Turmeric8000-13000: Turdhal 7600-9500: Greengramdhal 8000-8500: Blackgramdhal 8800-13000: Bengal Gramdhal 5600-6200: Mustard4600-5100: Gingely 12500-14500: Sugar 3450-3550: GroundnutSeed 8000-9000: Copra 13000-13500
Groundnut oil (10kg): 950-1550 Coconut oil (10kg):1530-2100 Gingely oil: 3000-3600 Ghee(5kg): 2200-2400.
