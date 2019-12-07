Left Menu
Hundreds stranded at Srinagar airport as all flights canceled

Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hundreds of passengers were left stranded as dense fog forced cancellation of all flights to and fro Srinagar airport.
  • The visibility at the airport was around 600 meters only.
  • The city experienced the coldest night of the season so far recording a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The air traffic was badly affected in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday as dense fog forced cancellation of all flights to and fro Srinagar airport, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, officials said. A total of 27 flights were scheduled for the day including a couple of those for armed personnel, the officials said.

"All the scheduled flights were canceled due to poor visibility at the airport," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. He said the visibility at the airport was around 600 meters only this morning but since there was no improvement in the situation, the air traffic was suspended for the day.

The cancellation of the flights left hundreds of passengers stranded, the officials said. The city experienced the coldest night of the season so far recording a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said the heavy fog affected visibility, causing problems to the people, especially motorists. The MeT official said the valley is undergoing intense cold conditions as the mercury dipped several notches below the normal for this part of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

