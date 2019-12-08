India, Sweden can collaborate on efforts to mitigate climate change, says minister

A senior Swedish minister has opined that the US finally quitting the Paris Climate Accord throws up a big opportunity for Stockholm and New Delhi to set an example for the rest of the world on the need for collaborative efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Swedish minister for business, industry and innovation Ibrahim Baylan believes that such a collaboration between the two nations is very possible because of the many shared values and the democratic framework both the countries operate in. This can help fill the void created by the US formally withdrawing from the pact to a large extent, he feels.

"With the US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and now that we are daily getting reports on how the climate is changing and the number of people migrating, it is necessary that India and Swedan collaborate and set a good example globally for transitioning to sustainable growth," Baylan told PTI in an interaction during his visit to the city mid last week as part of the royal entourage. It can be recalled that last month, the US had formally announced its decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord singer by the past president Barack Obama. The Donald Trump administration also formally submitted the relevant notification to the United Nations.

Trump had stated that the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was taken because of the "unfair economic burden it imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers". Baylan notes that there are nearly 100 million refugees globally and if steps are not taken right now , this number will go up to one billion, which is a cause of concern.

"If so many people start to move from their lands, it will create conflicts at a scale we haven't seen before," the minister warned. The minister also said at a time when there are discussions about the transition from pollution and climate change issues which will hit economic growth, it is necessary that India and Sweden take urgent initiatives in the right direction.

"We still have the debate globally if we should do (the transition) or not. Those who are against the transition are arguing that it will lead to job cuts and growth slowdown. But I think, together we could make the transition and at the same time develop the economy and create new jobs," Baylan said. He further said some of the challenges faced by India are different but the intent and the direction in which the federal government functions is same as Sweden, which is working for the benefit of their citizens.

"Some ways we have a trade off here, but I think we still have opportunities and possibilities to change our way and that's how innovation can power change and development. “We have to change the ways since the direction is the same," Baylan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)