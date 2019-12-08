Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Sweden can collaborate on efforts to mitigate climate change, says minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:27 IST
India, Sweden can collaborate on efforts to mitigate climate change, says minister

A senior Swedish minister has opined that the US finally quitting the Paris Climate Accord throws up a big opportunity for Stockholm and New Delhi to set an example for the rest of the world on the need for collaborative efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Swedish minister for business, industry and innovation Ibrahim Baylan believes that such a collaboration between the two nations is very possible because of the many shared values and the democratic framework both the countries operate in. This can help fill the void created by the US formally withdrawing from the pact to a large extent, he feels.

"With the US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and now that we are daily getting reports on how the climate is changing and the number of people migrating, it is necessary that India and Swedan collaborate and set a good example globally for transitioning to sustainable growth," Baylan told PTI in an interaction during his visit to the city mid last week as part of the royal entourage. It can be recalled that last month, the US had formally announced its decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord singer by the past president Barack Obama. The Donald Trump administration also formally submitted the relevant notification to the United Nations.

Trump had stated that the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was taken because of the "unfair economic burden it imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers". Baylan notes that there are nearly 100 million refugees globally and if steps are not taken right now , this number will go up to one billion, which is a cause of concern.

"If so many people start to move from their lands, it will create conflicts at a scale we haven't seen before," the minister warned. The minister also said at a time when there are discussions about the transition from pollution and climate change issues which will hit economic growth, it is necessary that India and Sweden take urgent initiatives in the right direction.

"We still have the debate globally if we should do (the transition) or not. Those who are against the transition are arguing that it will lead to job cuts and growth slowdown. But I think, together we could make the transition and at the same time develop the economy and create new jobs," Baylan said. He further said some of the challenges faced by India are different but the intent and the direction in which the federal government functions is same as Sweden, which is working for the benefit of their citizens.

"Some ways we have a trade off here, but I think we still have opportunities and possibilities to change our way and that's how innovation can power change and development. “We have to change the ways since the direction is the same," Baylan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019