Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Iran outlines budget to resist U.S. sanctions as oil exports plunge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:28 IST
UPDATE 3-Iran outlines budget to resist U.S. sanctions as oil exports plunge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's president presented a draft state budget of about $39 billion to parliament on Sunday, saying it was designed to resist U.S. sanctions by limiting dependence on oil exports. Officials have not given figures for the oil price and export volumes used in the calculations, although the IMF has indicated Iran would need oil prices to be triple current levels to balance its budget as it's crude exports have plunged.

The United States reimposed sanctions with the aim of driving down Iranian crude sales, the Islamic Republic's main source of revenues after Washington withdrew last year from a nuclear pact between world powers and Iran. "This is a budget to resist sanctions ... with the least possible dependence on oil," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told parliament, according to state television.

"This budget announces to the world that despite sanctions we can manage the country," he said. He gave the value of the nominally balanced draft budget at 4,845 trillion rials, equivalent to $38.8 billion at the free market exchange rate, for the Iranian year starting on March 20.

The new budget is 10% bigger than this financial year in local currency terms although its dollar value is lower due to annual inflation that is running at about 35%. The budget forecasts revenues for oil, gas, and condensates falling 40%, leaving a gap it plans to plug by using state bonds and selling state properties.

Preliminary reports by local news agencies said the budget appeared to be based on oil sales of 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day (bpd). Under U.S. sanctions, analysts estimate Iran's oil exports have tumbled to about 400,000 bpd or even lower, from more than 2.5 million bpd. The International Monetary Fund has said Iran would need an oil price of $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget in 2020/2021 and forecast a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of the gross domestic product in 2019/2020 and 5.1% in 2020/2021.

Benchmark Brent oil closed at $64.38 on Friday. Analysts have said Iran had probably been forced to sell its crude at a discount to normal levels, as it seeks to entice buyers wary of violating U.S. sanctions.

RUSSIAN LOAN Although U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil industry have slashed the OPEC member's crude exports by more than 80%, oil product sales remain strong, generating nearly $500 million a month, shipping data and Reuters calculations showed in September.

Unlike Iranian crude, which has distinct characteristics that mean its origin can be traced, the source of refined and other oil products are more difficult to identify. Rouhani said Iran hoped a $5 billion loan that Iran had requested from Russia for development projects would be finalized during the budget year.

Rouhani said Iran would continue to subsidize basic goods and medicine in the budget, based at an exchange rate of 42,000 rials to the dollar, compared to the free market rate of 125,000 rials. Using the lower exchange rates makes them more affordable to ordinary Iranians who have complained of surging prices. Iran's move to reduce subsidies on gasoline by raising prices by as much as 200% in November led to nationwide protests which quickly turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down. A separate draft budget for state companies, institutions and banks allocate them a total of 14,839 trillion rials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals lights on fishnets save turtles, dolphins

Flora and fauna form the essential components of the environment. While underwater species from an indistinctive section of the ecosystem including dolphins and turtles and other sea creatures. Researchers have now come up with a study to s...

Once can study lot of scriptures but still remain fool, put learning into practice: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the students to put their learning into practice as one can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. One can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. The real scholar is one who ...

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...

France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO - Le Maire

France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019