Nippon Express (India) Obtains GDP Certification at Warehouse in Hyderabad Airport Air Cargo Complex

HYDERABAD, India and TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2019 /Kyodo JBN/ --

Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (hereinafter, "NE India" ), a subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., obtained certification for Good Distribution

Practices (GDP), a standard used to ensure proper distribution of pharmaceutical products, at its warehouse in the Hyderabad Airport Air Cargo Complex, effective Tuesday, November 5.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201912044347-O3-h1Y2YETo

Photo1: Facility entrance

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201912044347-O1-3ID3g046

Photo2: Interior of temperature-controlled room in warehouse https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201912044347-O2-10uZ0894

Hyderabad, the capital of the southeastern Indian state of Telangana, has garnered attention alongside Bengaluru as one of the world's fastest growing cities. In addition to serving as a center for major global IT companies, Hyderabad has developed considerably as a key base for the pharmaceutical industry, drawing in a high concentration of pharmaceutical corporations and national laboratories.

NE India's Hyderabad Branch recently installed new air-conditioned facilities providing temperature control in three temperature ranges -- minus 2C - 8C (cold storage), 15C - 25C (constant temperature), and ordinary air-conditioning (room temperature) -- in its warehouse at Hyderabad Airport. Combining warehouse storage using these facilities with international temperature-controlled transport products will enable the branch to meet the

logistics needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Nippon Express will continue enhancing its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversifying needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers and bolstering its efforts to serve the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry.

Profile of warehouse Name: Nippon Express (India) Private Ltd. Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub

Address: Cargo Satellite Building Extension, Unit No. 6 & 7, RGI Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad 501218, India

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Source: Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

