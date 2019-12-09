Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks end flat on disappointing China export data

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks erased earlier gains to end flat on Monday, as investors remained wary over China's latest dismal export data and the months-long protests in the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,494.73, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 10,408.05. ** China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring the pressure on manufacturers from the tariff war with the United States, but growth in imports may be a sign that Beijing's stimulus steps are helping to stoke demand.

** The 17-month long trade dispute has heightened the risks of a global recession and fuelled speculation that China's policymakers could unleash more stimulus, as growth in the world's second-largest economy cooled to nearly 30-year lows. ** As far as the latest Chinese trade numbers suggest, the impetus is on for some form of Sino-U.S. trade resolution to ease the pressure on the trade front, Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG, said in a note.

** Investors remained keen for more concrete details on the Sino-U.S. trade talks. ** Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

** Vast crowds of black-clad demonstrators thronged Hong Kong on Sunday in the largest anti-government protests since local elections last month that boosted the pro-democracy movement seeking to curb controls by China. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.33%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0391 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.035. ** About 1.30 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 85.1% of the market's 30-day moving average of 1.53 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.64 billion.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.83% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

