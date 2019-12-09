Left Menu
Amit Shah instructs para-military forces to use Khadi fabric in uniforms

The move comes after several meetings were held between the authorities of KVIC and the para-military forces.

Sources said that the meetings had been going on for the last two weeks now and have reached the stage of finalization after several samples were shared by KVIC for approval. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Khadi and Village Industries products will get a major boost as Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has recently instructed the Director Generals(DG's) of all para-military forces to use Khadi Fabric in their uniforms and Village Industries products such as pickles, papad, honey, soaps and detergents, shampoos, phenol, tea, mustard oil, etc. in their canteens.

The move comes after several meetings were held between the authorities of KVIC and the para-military forces. Sources said that the meetings had been going on for the last two weeks now and have reached the stage of finalization after several samples were shared by KVIC for approval.

The Chairman, KVIC informed that the samples of cotton and woolen uniforms, blankets and camouflage uniform, etc. provided by the para-military forces have been developed by KVIC and have been submitted to few forces for final approval. It is noteworthy that the sample developed for camouflage fabric was not only liked by one of the para-military forces but was also found quite superior from the existing material used by the forces.

Enthused with the recent instructions given by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to the DG's of all para-military forces, for using Khadi fabric in their uniforms, KVIC Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "This move will not only double the Khadi and Village Industries turnover which is nearly Rs. 75,000 Crores currently, but also create millions of additional man-hours for the Khadi artisans who will weave millions of meters of Khadi fabric for our para-military forces".

(With Inputs from PIB)

