Gold futures slip Rs 40 to Rs 37,659 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Monday fell Rs 40 to Rs 37,659 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid weak demand in spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 40, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 37,659 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,598 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery plunged Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 37,700 per 10 gram in 2,131 lots. Meanwhile, globally, gold was trading 0.08 per cent up at USD 1,466.20 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)