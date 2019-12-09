Left Menu
Development News Edition

998 offers made at IIT-M as phase-I placement season concludes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:56 IST
As many as 998 offers were made by various companies during Phase I of IIT-Madras placement season, which concluded here on December 8. A total of 848 students, including the pre-placement offers made, have already been placed at the end of Phase I Placements for 2019-20 academic year, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras said in a press release.

From the 998 offers, including that of 167 pre-placement, there were 34 international offers from 17 companies. Some of the recruiters include Intel, Microsoft India, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Mastercard, Bajaj Auto, Mercedes Benz Research and Development India.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the Phase I placements during 2019-20. 22 percent of the students comprise of women candidates, IIT-M said. The phase II season of placement season would be held in January 2020, it said.

Thirty-four International offers were made in Phase I, of which 17 came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office. Other major international recruiters included ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Three sides, and Uber.

The sector-wise breakup of job offers included analytics at 31 percent, Research and Development 43, IT 23 percent, fast-moving consumer goods one percent and education two percent, the release added.

