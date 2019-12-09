Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.91 cr people enrolled under PMJJBY, 15.47 cr under PMSBY

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:32 IST
5.91 cr people enrolled under PMJJBY, 15.47 cr under PMSBY

As many as 5.91 crore people have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and 15.47 crore people enlisted under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) since the launch of the two social security schemes in 2015, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister said that for creating a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor and the under-privileged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the two schemes in the insurance sector on pan-India basis on May 9, 2015 in Kolkata.

"As per information furnished by banks, 5.91 crore people have been enrolled under PMJJBY and 15.47 crore people enrolled under the PMSBY as on March 31, 2019," she said during the Question Hour. The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium of Rs 330 per

annum. The PMSBY offers insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years with a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium of Rs 12 per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Digital penetration is increasing with usage of e-government tools: Thakur

More than 1,454 crore e-transactions have so far been recorded for 3,702 services since January this year, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has...

UPDATE 1-Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal

Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, a WADA spokesman said. WADAs executive co...

Trump to meet Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday - Ifax cites source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. President Donald Trump during talks in Washington on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited a source in Russias foreign ministry as saying on Monday.Russias foreign ministry said earlie...

Citizenship bill has public endorsement as it was part of

Citizenship bill has public endorsement as it was part ofBJP manifesto in 2014 and 2019 LS polls, says HM Amit Shah inLS....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019