Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight operations at Srinagar airport remain suspended on day 3 due to heavy fog

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:51 IST
Flight operations at Srinagar airport remain suspended on day 3 due to heavy fog

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Monday as all flights to and from the Kashmir Valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said. "All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday and no flight operations took place for the third straight day," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the visibility at the airport was very poor due to heavy fog and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations. "The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres only while the required visibility (for flights to function) is 1,000 to 1,200 metres. So, the airline has decided to cancel all 26 flights for the day," the official said.

Flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport for the past four days. On Friday, several flights were cancelled while no flight operations took place on Saturday and Sunday.

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the Valley on Monday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to the motorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Municipal limits of Ayodhya, two other UP towns to be expanded

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, he said.As...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. A statement said the at about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur sector in District PoonchJK.Indian Army is reta...

No breaking of rules in issuance of electoral bonds, Finance Ministry informs LS

There is no breaking of rules in the issuance of electoral bonds, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply. Responding to the question of Santok Singh Chaudhary if the ministry had received any instructions l...

WADA hands four-year-ban to Russia over doping scandal

World Anti Doping Agency WADA on Monday handed a four-year ban to Russia from participating and hosting major sporting events over its involvement in a doping scandal. This means that Russia will not take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019