JSW Steel crude steel output falls 7 pc to 12.90 lakh tonne in Nov

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 7 per cent fall in November 2019 crude steel output at 12.90 lakh tonne (LT). In November 2018, the Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 13.90 LT of crude steel. Its flat products production fell 1 per cent to 9.09 LT from 9.15 LT in November 2018, JSW Steel said in a statement.

The production of long rolled products at 2.99 LT was also 14 per cent lower as compared to 3.48 LT in the same month a year ago, it said. "The blast furnace, which was temporarily shut down in October, 2019 due to slowdown in auto demand, has recommenced operations in the last week of November, 2019," it said.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 14 billion JSW Group which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

