Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50 a barrel - official on SHANATehran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:18 IST
Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50 a barrel - official on SHANATehran
Image Credit:

Iran's budget for next year expects oil prices at $50 a barrel, head of Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said in a press conference on Monday.

Nobakht was quoted as saying by oil ministry's news agency SHANA that the government had prepared the budget on expectations of selling one million barrels per day (bpd) of oil at an average price of $50. The next Iranian calendar year starts on March 20, 2020.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani presented a draft state budget of about $39 billion to parliament on Sunday, saying it was designed to resist U.S. sanctions by limiting dependence on oil exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parties agree on March 2 election if no government formed

Israels two biggest parties agreed on Monday on a March 2 election date, barring a last-minute power-sharing deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for political survival under criminal indictment. A 21-day period in which pa...

BJD in 'unholy alliance' with BJP, not raising state's issues

The ruling BJD in Odisha has forged an unholy alliance with the BJP and is not raising issues important to the state in Parliament, the Congress said on Monday. State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said, before the elections earlier this ...

Detention order of NRI bizman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently two days after being released temporarily

Two days after he was released temporarily, the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it had permanently revoked the stringent Public Safety Act PSA against NRI businessman Mubeen Shah, who had been pick...

Karnataka rejected 'corrupt, selfish' govt by giving majority to us: BJP

The BJP on Monday took a dig at its rival Congress and JDS, saying people of Karnataka have rejected outright those who are selfish and corrupt by handing over a resounding victory to the saffron party candidates in the assembly bypolls. Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019