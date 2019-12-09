Kota railway division: 3.76 per cent rise in earning from passenger fares

The Kota division of West Central Railway has earned a record of Rs 270.40 crore from passenger fares between April and November. During this period, over 2.53 crore passengers travelled in Kota division, an official said.

Vijay Prakash, senior divisional commercial manager of West Central Railway (Kota), said that out of the income, Rs 103.46 crore were earned from unreserved passengers and Rs 166.94 crore from reserved passengers. He said that the earning is 3.76 per cent more than Rs 260.60 crore earned in the corresponding eight months in 2018.

