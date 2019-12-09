Left Menu
Development News Edition

States ready to make BIS standard mandatory for piped drinking water: Paswan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:00 IST
States ready to make BIS standard mandatory for piped drinking water: Paswan

The state governments are in agreement for making the BIS standards 'mandatory' for piped drinking water to ensure safe and quality water to people, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday. At present, BIS standards on piped drinking water are voluntary in nature. The Centre is considering making it mandatory and the nodal consumer affairs ministry has written to the Jal Shakti ministry in this regard.

The proposal comes amid tests conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on drinking water, which found water quality in Mumbai as per standard but poor in many state capitals, including Delhi. "We discussed in detail with state governments. They said they follow the BIS standards and even Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said it follows BIS standards. .... After the discussion, there was a view to make the BIS standards mandatory. DJB said they don't have any issue on this," Paswan told reporters.

He was addressing the media after a day-long workshop organised to sensitise state government officials about the requirement of BIS standards for drinking water. Barring three-four states including Uttar Pradesh, Paswan said there was representation from most state governments and union territories in the workshop.

"Everyone's view was that BIS standards on piped drinking water was good and everyone should follow it," he said, adding that authorities in every state should take samples and test them if they adhere to BIS standards or not. BIS is the national standard body established under the BIS Act 2016 for harmonious development of the activities of standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods.

About the quality of drinking water in Delhi, the minister said it was told that the source of water needs to be checked before it is released to the treatment plant for further supply to households. He also mentioned that Maharashtra follows the BIS standards and others too should be able to do so.

"We don't have personal interest. Our intention is to ensure quality piped drinking water to the poor," Paswan said. Another round of discussion with states governments in this regard will be held two-three months later, he added.

Under the BIS Act, there is a provision that standards formulated for any products can be made mandatory. BIS has sent a draft quality control order to the consumer affairs ministry, proposing that standard on drinking water as a product and standard on entire supply chain or control points should be made mandatory. To check the quality of water, BIS has conducted two phases of testing and plans two more rounds of sample collection and testing.

In the first phase, samples of drinking water were drawn from 11 different locations across Delhi and in the second phase, 10 samples were drawn from 10 locations in 20 state capitals. On November 16, Paswan released the second phase of the BIS study which stated that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in about 10 out of 11 quality parameters for drinking water.

Samples of tap water collected from Mumbai were found to be compliant with the Indian standards for drinking water. However, other metro cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters tested by BIS, which is under the aegis of the consumer affairs ministry.

Similarly, samples drawn from 17 other state capitals were not as per the specification 'Indian Standard (IS)-10500:2012' for drinking water. In the third phase, samples from the capital cities of northeastern states and from 100 smart cities will be tested and their results are expected by January 15, 2020.

While in the fourth phase, it is proposed to test samples from all the district headquarters of the country and the results are expected by August 15, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...

No directions to central universities to increase fees: HRD minister

The government has not issued any directions to central universities to hike fees, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. Nishank made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.The Ministry of Hum...

NHRC notice to Bihar over reports of woman being set afire by man in Muzaffarpur

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government and the states police chief on Monday over reports that a woman was set on fire by a person after he tried to outrage her modesty, officials said. The commiss...

Jaipur theatres stop screening 'Panipat'

Several theatres here stopped screening Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the films portrayal of Bharatpurs Maharaja Surajmal. According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled foll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019