Left Menu
Development News Edition

Living the dream: the commoners who bought a French castle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:26 IST
Living the dream: the commoners who bought a French castle

For most of the year, Willy Nanlohij, a 62-year-old retired bank worker, lives with his wife Hilda in a comfortable yet unremarkable home in the Dutch city of Enschede.

But on Saturday night, the couple were trying out their new status as owners of a fairytale French chateau that dates back to the thirteenth century, and comes with turrets, a clock-tower and a moat. "It was a childhood dream," Nanlohij said. Surveying his property, his wife at his side, he added: "I feel something in my belly, excitement."

Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros), and the chateau is an uninhabitable ruin. But none of that diluted the romance for Nanlohij when he joined 350 of those co-owners for a pre-Christmas party in the grounds, to get a taste of what it feels like to join the ranks of French chateau owners.

"As a little boy, I was fascinated by chateaux so today, to become a co-owner, is extraordinary," he said as guests gathered around a Christmas tree in the shadow of the ruined building, shared gifts, and drank mulled wine. The Mothe Chandeniers chateau, 300 km (185 miles) south-west of Paris, is steeped in a history of wealth and privilege.

Built in the 13th century, Mothe Chandeniers was captured by English invaders in the Middle Ages. In 1654, Marquis Francois II transformed it into a lavish home with gardens and parks. Paris entrepreneur Francois Hennecart took it over in 1809 and restored it, and Baron Edgard Lejeune and his wife Marie Ardoin later transformed it into a neo-gothic structure.

But in 1932, fire destroyed the interior and the roof. Since then, the chateau has stood abandoned with trees growing inside it. The crowd-funding initiative, launched in 2017 by a French company that aims to use new funding models to preserve historical monuments, raised 1.6 million euros, from 25,000 people in 115 countries, including Cuba and Burkina Faso.

Reuters correspondent Elizabeth Pineau is one of the co-owners. The cash allowed work to start on shoring up the building. Scaffolding is in place. The objective is not to restore it to its previous state, but to keep it from falling down.

British couple Robert and Suzanne Powell who run a nearby bed and breakfast, are also co-owners. "It's really good to have an investment and that interest in the property, to be able to go along and see how progress is being made in bringing it back to life," Robert Powell said.

One part of the chateau will be made habitable: a room in the clocktower, for co-owners to spend the night in their castle. (Additional reporting by Udi Kivity; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary government submits bill to boost grip over theatres

Hungarys government submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten control over theatres, a move that has triggered protests from actors and audiences who see artistic freedom under threat. The ruling party of nationalist Prime Minister...

Power should go into hands of people 'as soon as possible': J-K Guv Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday favoured the early assembly polls in the Union Territory and said the power should go into the hands of the people as soon as possible. He was speaking to reporters after dedicating a 72-met...

Maha: Day after woman's dismembered body found, father held

A day after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a bag in Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, police on Monday arrested her father for the crime. MFC police in the district was informed about the bag on Sunday by an autorickshaw...

JDU, BJD and LJP extend support to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in LS

JDU MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh on Monday said that his party will support the Citizenship Amendment Bill and considers it a right decision of giving Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan. We support this bill. This bill should...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019