Left Menu
Development News Edition

India eyeing 60 pc share in global ship recycling business post nod to Recycling Bill: Mandaviya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:42 IST
India eyeing 60 pc share in global ship recycling business post nod to Recycling Bill: Mandaviya

India is looking to raise its global share in ship recycling business to 60 per cent and almost double its contribution to country's GDP to about USD 2.2 billion post enactment of a law for recycling of ships, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said on Monday. Shipping Minister Mandaviya also said that direct jobs from recycling sector were likely to double to about 90,000.

The Parliament today gave nod to the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 which seeks to regulate recycling of ships in accordance with international standards. "There are 53,000 merchant ships globally. Every year 1,000 are recycled and 300 are recycled in India, which is 30 per cent of the global recycling. Now after nod to Recycling Bill, we expect it to touch 60 per cent as the bill provides for acceding to the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009. We expect ships for recycling from many nations," Mandaviya told PTI.

Currently, India recycles 70 lakh gross tonnage of ships per annum, while Bangladesh's contribution is 68 lakh gross tonnage, he said. Pakistan scraps ships worth 37 lakh gross tonnage, while China accounts for 34 lakh gross tonnage of recycling, he added.

"Together, these four countries account for 90 per cent of the ships recycled globally. Now that Parliament has given nod to the Recycling Bill, India eyes 60 per cent of the global share as many countries will be sending ships here after India ratified the global convention," Mandaviya said. He said ship recycling's contribution to GDP is USD 1.3 billion (about Rs 9,200 crore) at present, which is expected to almost double to USD 2.2 billion (about Rs 15,600 crore).

Terming the passing of the Bill as a giant step and a historical moment in the Indian maritime arena, Mandaviya said it will have far reaching effects on the ship recycling industry. The existing Shipbreaking Code (revised), 2013 and the provisions of the Hong Kong Convention, 2009 are dovetailed in this Bill and upon becoming Act, it will ensure environment friendly recycling process of ships and adequate safety of the yard workers.

With the enactment of this bill, India will set global standards for safe and sound environment-friendly recycling of ships, as well as ensure adequate safety of the yard workers. Mandaviya said the issue of environmental and workers' safety have been adequately addressed in this bill and both the issues are the soul of the bill.

Hoping for increase in the business, a large number of recycling plots, especially at Alang in Gujarat, are gearing up and obtaining Statement of Compliance (SOC) with the Hong Kong Convention, he added. The Bill is expected to raise the brand value of ship recycling yards located at Alang in Gujarat, Mumbai Port, Kolkata Port and Azhikkal in Kerela.

"10 per cent of country's secondary steel needs, as an outcome of Recycling of Ships Bill, will be met in an eco-friendly manner," Mandaviya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC issues notice to Tripura Govt, DGP over killing of sexual assault victim by her tormentor

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Monday took a suo motu cognizance of the media reports stating that a minor victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district of Tripura. The C...

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutionalprovisions: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Citizenship Amendment Bill is not in violation of constitutionalprovisions Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

Not a single person will lose citizenship due to NRC, CAB:

On a day Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to oppose the divisive bill at any cost, and said not a single citizen of the country will b...

TechMah Medical & LimaCorporate Receive First 510k Approval for Smart SPACE Digital Technology

&#160;LimaCorporate is pleased to announce the FDA 510K approval for Smart SPACE Shoulder 3D Planner 3D Positioner. Smart SPACE is an innovative digital platform developed by TechMah Medical thanks to collaboration with LimaCorporate, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019