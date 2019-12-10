Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Boeing employee, FAA officials to testify at 737 MAX hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 04:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 03:50 IST
Former Boeing employee, FAA officials to testify at 737 MAX hearing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former Boeing co-employee who raised concerns about 737 productions will testify on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on the Federal Aviation Administration review of the grounded 737 MAX.

The aircraft has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Federal officials say the FAA is not expected to authorize the plane to fly until January at the earliest, citing a number of steps yet to be completed. Former Boeing employee Edward Pierson, who had worked as a senior operations manager in the flight test and evaluation unit, will testify before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the panel said in a notice.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said Pierson described "concerns (Pierson) raised with Boeing management about conditions on the 737 production line in 2018." He noted that "in mid-2018 he was able to raise his concerns directly with the head of the 737 programs, who subsequently communicated with Mr. Pierson, including in an in-person meeting." Johndroe said that "although Mr. Pierson did not provide specific information or detail about any particular defect or quality issue, Boeing took his concerns about 737 production disruption seriously." He added that after Pierson retired and raised the issue again as recently as this year "those concerns received renewed scrutiny at the highest levels of the company."

Boeing senior leadership, Johndroe added, "was aware of production challenges with the 737 line in 2018, and devoted significant attention and resources to addressing those issues and maintaining production quality." Johndroe said, "the suggestion by Mr. Pierson of a link between his concerns and the recent MAX accidents is completely unfounded."

Pierson could not immediately be reached on Monday. Representative Albio Sires, a Democrat, on Oct. 30, questioned Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, about concerns raised by a long-time Boeing employee about Boeing's 737 productions and his recommendation that production be halted. Sires said the employee wrote directly to Muilenburg in December 2018 after he had retired. It is not clear if Pierson is that former employee.

"He raised some good concerns. We went back and took a look at his concerns and in some cases, we identified areas where we thought his issues had already been addressed," Muilenburg said at the hearing. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, FAA Aircraft Certification Service Executive Director Earl Lawrence and a member of the FAA's Technical Advisory Board, Matt Kiefer, as well as former FAA employee G. Michael Collins will also testify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.Russia was banned from the wo...

Merkel expects Russia to cooperate in dispute over killing of Georgian

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral talks in Paris on Monday that Germany expects Russia to provide information for an investigation into the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin.German pro...

Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.Russia was banned from the wo...

UPDATE 1-Former Boeing employee who warned about 737 problems will testify at hearing

A former Boeing Co employee who warned of problems with 737 production will testify on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on the Federal Aviation Administration review of the grounded 737 MAX. The aircraft has been grounded since March after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019