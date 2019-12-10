Left Menu
Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Rs 826 cr Delhi Metro proj

Representative Image. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has been declared the lower bidder by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Rs 825.62-crore project. "Dilip Buildcon Limited through JV has been declared L-1 bidder for the project 'part design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding lines, viaduct for connection to Mukundpur depot and four elevated stations, Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS and partly integrated and partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on G T Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd," the company said in a BSE filing.

The completion period of the 7.4-km work is 30 months, the filing said. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 382.60 apiece in morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

