Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panacea Biotec launches generic diabetes treatment drug in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:46 IST
Panacea Biotec launches generic diabetes treatment drug in India

Drug firm Panacea Biotec on Tuesday said it has launched its VilACT brand tablets available in four formulations, for treatment of type 2 diabetes in India. The four formulations are Vildagliptin 50 mg, Vildagliptin 50 mg + Metformin HCL 500 mg, Vildagliptin 50 mg + Metformin HCL 850 mg and Vildagliptin 50 mg + Metformin HCL 1,000 mg, Panacea Biotec said in a filing to the BSE.

Vildagliptin product patent in India has expired on December 9, 2019 , it added. "Diacar Strategic Business Unit (SBU) has launched ViLACT brand family. This will open up a new segment for accelerated growth of the SBU," Panacea Biotec MD Rajesh Jain said.

Panacea Biotec has engineered its sales and marketing network for pharmaceutical formulations into SBUs, which comprise Oncotrust, Critical Care, Diacar, Procare and Growcare. As per the AIOCD MAT October 2019 data, the total market size of this molecule and its combination is Rs 969 crore and is growing at the rate of 4 per cent, Panacea Biotec said.

The drug is used for "treatment of uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus patients," it added. Panacea Biotec stock was trading at Rs 119 on the BSE, up 2.72 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand Red Cross name Australians missing in White Island eruption

A website managed by the New Zealand Red Cross on Tuesday listed 17 Australians as still missing in the White Island volcanic eruption, including a family of four from the northern suburbs of Sydney. The Langford family, including parents A...

Concerned over situation in Kashmir, important to restore normalcy: EU envoy

The European Union is concerned over the situation in Kashmir and it is important to restore the freedom of movement and normalcy there, the blocs Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said on Tuesday. The ambassador also said that the visit to Ka...

Ministers arrive to tackle climate talks' hot issues

Madrid, Dec 10 AP UN climate talks in Madrid are kicking into high gear Tuesday, with ministers arriving to tackle some of the tough issues that negotiators have been unable to resolve over the past week. Officials from almost 200 nations h...

Number of LS MPs with cases of crimes against women up from 2 to 19 in 10 years: ADR

The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms ADR.The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019