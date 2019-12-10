Left Menu
HK stocks end weaker as U.S. tariff deadline looms

  Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:12 IST
Hong Kong shares finished lower on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, a move that was likely to complicate efforts to defuse the protracted trade war. ** Sentiment also suffered as data showed China's producer prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, while consumer prices spiked as food costs climbed, complicating policymakers' efforts to boost demand as economic growth slows.

** A Chinese official said on Monday that Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new U.S. tariffs are due to kick in on Dec. 15, but investors are refraining from making big bets on an interim deal. ** The Hang Seng index ended 0.2% lower at 26,436.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 10,395.27 points.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.3%, while the IT sector dropped 0.3%, the financial sector ended 0.1% lower and the property sector closed 0.23% weaker. ** The top gainer in the Hang Seng was China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, which gained 2.52%, while the biggest loser was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which closed 3.51% lower. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.1% at 2,917.32 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.13%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.17%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.09% lower. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0378 per U.S. dollar at 0819 GMT, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.0395. ** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which closed 2.61% firmer, followed by China Tower Corp Ltd, gaining 1.89% and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, which ended up by 1.86%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which ended down 4.33%, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.51% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, which closed 1.92% weaker.

