Chana futures up on strong spot demand

Chana prices shot up by Rs 4 to Rs 4,357 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions, supported by uptick in demand from dal mills at spot markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 4,357 per quintal with an open interest of 11,720 lots.

Chana to be delivered in January also traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 4,392 per quintal in 45,420 lots. Speculative positions created by participants due to a firm trend at spot markets on the back of strong demand from dal mills led to the rise in chana prices, analysts said.

