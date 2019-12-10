Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuberg EPC to build chlor-alkali and calcium chloride plant for Oman Chlorine

Project management, engineering, manufacturing and construction firm Nuberg EPC is awarded the contract for the expansion of existing 45 TPD chlor-alkali plant and greenfield calcium chloride plant project in Sohar, Oman by Oman Chlorine.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:26 IST
Nuberg EPC to build chlor-alkali and calcium chloride plant for Oman Chlorine
Nuberg EPC. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 10 (ANI/PR Newswire): Project management, engineering, manufacturing and construction firm Nuberg EPC is awarded the contract for the expansion of existing 45 TPD chlor-alkali plant and greenfield calcium chloride plant project in Sohar, Oman by Oman Chlorine. The production capacity will be 80 TPD for calcium chloride plant and 30 TPD for chlor-alkali plant and is due for completion in FY 2020-21. After the expansion, the total production capacity of chlor-alkali plant will be 75 TPD and will produce caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hypochlorite.

The contract was signed at Oman Chlorine head office in Muscat, Oman where Said Al Habsi, CEO, Oman Chlorine and AK Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Nuberg and dignitaries from both companies were present. Nuberg EPC has delivered over 20 chlor-alkali and five calcium chloride projects worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's No 2 EPC company for chlor-alkali and No 1 EPC Company for calcium chloride.

Nuberg EPC is the only company in the world that has delivered chlor-alkali plants with all the membrane technologies available in the market. To address chlorine issue in chlor-alkali plants, Nuberg EPC offers turnkey solutions for chlorine and derivates and has delivered plants for stable bleaching powder, ferric chloride, chlorinated paraffin wax apart from calcium chloride. Nuberg EPC also offers EDC, VCM and PVC plants which can use chlorine for EDC production. Nuberg EPC's scope of services for the project is on EPC & LSTK basis including design, FEED, basic and detailed engineering, fabrication, procurement, supply & installation, construction supervision and commissioning of the plant. For chlor-alkali, the plant will have the most advanced bipolar membrane cell technology licensed from UK based Inovyn.

"We have installed over 20 chlorine and derivatives plants worldwide but this project will be our first involvement in Oman. The project also demonstrates our leadership in the Middle East. The project will have best-in-class technology and emissions according to global standards. We have the necessary local knowledge, capabilities, and competencies to deliver world-class turnkey solution", said AK Tyagi, CMD, Nuberg. The popularity of caustic soda is increasing in the Oman region because of the multiple uses of caustic soda in various industries like chemical, automotive, water treatment and food & beverage. The demand for caustic soda is accelerated in Oman's caustic soda market because of availability and affordability over its substitutes, it is one of the most preferred chemical compounds employed to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water.

Oman Chlorine SAOG owns and operates a caustic soda plant located at the Sohar Industrial Estate in the Sultanate of Oman. The company covers domestic as well as international markets through its produced chemicals. Oman Chlorine produces five main products such as hydrochloric acid which is mainly used for stimulation of oil wells, sodium hydroxide focuses on oil refineries and power plants, sodium hypochlorite is mainly used as a bleach, caustic soda lye's consuming industries are pulp & paper, water treatment, chemical process, and calcium chloride is used in oil and gas wells. It helps well fluids to increase density and stabilizes shale formations and also seals well casings and displaces drilling mud.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...

Cracking Tough Markets Xoxoday Achieves a 3X Growth Organically

BENGALURU, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Xoxoday, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, grew their revenues by 300 this year while generating a whopping Rs. 300-350 crores annualised GMV, at a close-to-zero burn rate. Xoxoday products help organis...

154 snow clearance machines stationed across Kashmir

The Kashmir administration has put in place 154 snow clearance machines SCMs across the valley and issued a slew of directions to the officials concerned in light of a heavy snowfall warning, officials said on Tuesday. According to the weat...

Gunman kills himself after deadly Czech hospital rampage

Prague, Dec 10 AFP A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the premier has called an immense tragedy. The attacker gunned down people at close range at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019