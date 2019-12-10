Left Menu
Development News Edition

BECIL Empanels Tracecost for Management of Public Sector Construction Projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:51 IST
BECIL Empanels Tracecost for Management of Public Sector Construction Projects

Tracecost is currently in talks with Airport Authority of India (AAI) and some state governments for their projects; expects to close 30 projects this fiscal year

New Delhi, December 10, 2019: Delhi-based Construction technology start-up Tracecost Inc. today said that its flagship project management suite Tracecost has become the first software to be empanelled by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for managing of infrastructure and real estate construction projects. BECIL is a central public sector enterprise of Government of India and a Mini Ratna.

This empanelment by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) qualifies and accredits the use of Tracecost software suite for all new construction projects undertaken by BECIL and other public sector enterprises. In March, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi had declared 2019-2020 as the year of construction technology, with the goal of increasing the use of modern technology in the construction sector.

“We are delighted with this opportunity to contribute to building of a new India as the first construction project management software empanelled for use in public sector projects. BECIL’s empanelment of Tracecost also paves the way for use of cutting-edge technology in managing and monitoring of all public sector construction projects, which will go a long way in enabling completion of these projects on scheduled times and within budgets,” said Madhvi Walia, Co-Founder and CEO, Tracecost Inc.

The company said it is currently in talks with various government entities including Airport Authority of India (AAI) and some state governments for their projects, and is expecting to close 30 projects by the end of this financial year.

Tracecost has been designed to reduce costs and inefficiencies that are typically associated with construction projects in India and around the world. It optimises construction project management along with offering real-time cost tracking, and further enables end-to-end automation and documentation of the entire construction workflow, from design and documentation to equipment management and quality control.

“We chose Tracecost for its unmatched USP in offering a world-class yet highly localised project management suite designed for India. The software brings powerful automation and digitalisation capabilities that will no doubt help deliver construction projects faster and with reduced costs,” said Shri George Kuruvilla, Chairman and Managing Director of BECIL.

A recent McKinsey report revealed that the global construction industry, worth $10.6 trillion in annual spends, loses about 10% to various inefficiencies. Large capital projects typically take 20% longer to finish and are up to 80% over budget. McKinsey Global Institute also said that infusing digital technologies would lead to up to 15% improvement in productivity.

Tracecost uses advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies to allow creation of schedules and reduces dependence on manual guesswork. It also makes construction of large and complex projects safer as it tracks and reports safety incidents across job sites.

BECIL was established in 1995 for providing consultancy services of international standards for broadcasting, including turnkey solutions. It operates under the Central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

About TraceCost Inc.

Tracecost Inc. is a project management technology company headquartered in Canada, with research and development, support, and implementation teams based out of New Delhi and Noida. Tracecost’s mission is to build a scalable, cost-effective, and highly interoperable platform to aggregate construction data across disparate sources to ultimately improve project efficiency with respect to time, money and efforts. Today, Tracecost develops products and solutions that are implemented in all aspects of project management in the infrastructure industry. For more information, please visit www.tracecost.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians

China is hinting at upcoming trials for two Canadian citizens held for a year on vague national security charges in what is widely believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant H...

UPDATE 1-Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights called on Tuesday for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence.Kavala has been in jail for mo...

Having Mickey with us is big advantage, says Karunaratne

Sri Lankan Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels the presence of former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in their camp will be a big advantage when his side take on Azhar Alis men in the two-Test series starting here on Wednesday. Arthur, who w...

World Cup is long, long way away, let's focus on present: Rohit Sharma

The Indian team might be treating every bilateral T20 assignment as an audition for next years World Cup but vice-captain Rohit Sharma prefers to focus on the present instead of losing sleep over a marquee event, which is still 10 months aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019