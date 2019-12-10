Transasia Bio-Medicals appoints Ravi Kaushik as CEO

In-vitro diagnostic firm Transasia Bio-Medicals on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Kaushik as its chief executive officer. The company has also appointed Bhupendra Chaudhary as President - Sales and Marketing, Transasia Bio-Medicals said in a statement.

Prior to this appointment, Kaushik was Group Marketing Director - Asia Pacific & Country Business Director - Diabetes (Indian Sub-continent) at Medtronic. Chaudhary's earlier stint was with Entero Healthcare Solutions as President - Medical Devices & Consumables, it added.

"As we ready ourselves to emerge as among the top 10 IVD players in the world focused on emerging markets, it was imperative that we strengthened our leadership team further," Transasia Bio-Medicals Chairman & MD Suresh Vazirani said. The two appointees bring diverse and relevant experience in new product development, strategic planning, business model innovation and regulatory approval, among others, he added.

