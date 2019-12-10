Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive comes after three trusts -- Sanrakshith Family Trust, Shakthi Family Trust, and Srijan Family Trust -- sought exemption from applicability of Takeover Regulation following their proposed acquisitions of shares and voting rights in Somany Ceramics.

Shreekant Somany, one of the promoters of Somany Ceramics, has set up two family trusts -- Sanrakshith Family Trust and Shakthi Family Trust, while another promoter Anjana Somany has set up Srijan Family Trust. Under the proposed transaction, Shreekant Somany will transfer a 10.24 percent stake to Sanrakshith Family Trust.

Besides, he will give 23.78 percent shareholding to Shakthi Family Trust, while Anjana Somany will transfer 10.24 percent shares to Srijan Family Trust. Pursuant to this, these trusts will hold a 44.26 percent stake in Somany Ceramics.

As per the regulatory norms, the proposed acquisition will attract the obligation to make an open offer under the Takeover Regulations. In an order, Sebi granted an exemption to the family trusts from making open offers, saying that the proposed acquisitions are intended to streamline succession and promote the welfare of the promoter family.

Besides, the proposed acquisition will not affect the interest of public shareholders and there will be no change in control of the companies pursuant to the proposed acquisitions, Sebi noted. "The pre-acquisition and post-acquisition shareholding of the promoters in the target company will remain the same," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

Accordingly, Sebi granted an exemption to the acquirer trusts from complying with the Takeover Regulations with respect to the proposed acquisitions in Somany Ceramics.

