Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:06 IST
Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement
Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive comes after three trusts -- Sanrakshith Family Trust, Shakthi Family Trust, and Srijan Family Trust -- sought exemption from applicability of Takeover Regulation following their proposed acquisitions of shares and voting rights in Somany Ceramics.

Shreekant Somany, one of the promoters of Somany Ceramics, has set up two family trusts -- Sanrakshith Family Trust and Shakthi Family Trust, while another promoter Anjana Somany has set up Srijan Family Trust. Under the proposed transaction, Shreekant Somany will transfer a 10.24 percent stake to Sanrakshith Family Trust.

Besides, he will give 23.78 percent shareholding to Shakthi Family Trust, while Anjana Somany will transfer 10.24 percent shares to Srijan Family Trust. Pursuant to this, these trusts will hold a 44.26 percent stake in Somany Ceramics.

As per the regulatory norms, the proposed acquisition will attract the obligation to make an open offer under the Takeover Regulations. In an order, Sebi granted an exemption to the family trusts from making open offers, saying that the proposed acquisitions are intended to streamline succession and promote the welfare of the promoter family.

Besides, the proposed acquisition will not affect the interest of public shareholders and there will be no change in control of the companies pursuant to the proposed acquisitions, Sebi noted. "The pre-acquisition and post-acquisition shareholding of the promoters in the target company will remain the same," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

Accordingly, Sebi granted an exemption to the acquirer trusts from complying with the Takeover Regulations with respect to the proposed acquisitions in Somany Ceramics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

MP honeytrap: Vijayvargiya attacks Nath, says top officials

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesdsay claimed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was working at the behest of bureaucrats in the states infamous honeytrap case since senior officers were involved in it. In S...

Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

An international conference on Wednesday will probably signal a readiness to provide support for Lebanon once a new government is formed that commits to reforms, but new aid pledges are not expected, a Lebanese official said. Nadim Munla, s...

MHA lists measures taken by government to prevent crime against women

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that women safety is a high priority for the government and several initiatives have been taken for the safety of women across the country. In a written reply to a ques...

Wisp of Delhi's polluted air in Spain: When world leaders got a taste of India's smoggy capital

Visitors and world leaders attending the COP 25 Climate Conference here are being immersed in simulated smog conditions of Indian capital New Delhi -- a reality for millions of residents living in one of the most polluted cities in the worl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019