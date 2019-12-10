Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cracking Tough Markets Xoxoday Achieves a 3X Growth Organically

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:10 IST
Cracking Tough Markets Xoxoday Achieves a 3X Growth Organically

BENGALURU, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, grew their revenues by 300% this year while generating a whopping Rs. 300-350 crores annualised GMV, at a close-to-zero burn rate. Xoxoday products help organisations launch reward and incentive programs in under 60 minutes that otherwise takes about 2-3 months to implement. Despite innumerous reward tech offerings in the market, many organisations still struggle to execute their reward and incentive programs efficiently. Xoxoday addresses these gaps using campaign rule engines and powerful integrations with organisational information systems like HRMS or CRMs.

Xoxoday was founded back in 2012 and they currently offer three SaaS solutions: Empuls as an employee engagement solution, Compass as a channel incentive solution and Plum as a marketing reward management solution. Xoxoday products are used by over 1 million users across 1000 enterprises world-wide. Marquee brands like Allstate, MakeMyTrip, Oyo Rooms, Flipkart, Cargill, Infosys, AT&T, are some of their clients.

This year also marked the opening of their new offices in UAE, Philippines, UK, USA, Singapore and Australia. These international markets have contributed close to 25% of their business. Interestingly, all of this growth was achieved with primarily about 4 crores of total equity capital - thus establishing one of the highest capital efficiencies in the industry.

Their co-founder and Chief of Strategy, Kushal Agarwal, says, "Every company needs rewards and incentives in one or the other form - be it for employees, sales teams, channel partners or consumers. This need in itself, speaks of the size of the market - estimated to be half a trillion dollars globally. Currently, companies flush a lot of time, energy and money to manage rewarding. Xoxoday aims to solve this problem with its one-of-a-kind technology - that too, in just under 60 minutes."

The company has lately been focussing on acquiring business from Tech, BFSI and FMCG industries. They recently on-boarded a $20 million single enterprise client from the Middle East. They are poised to further grow 10 to 15 times in the next 3 to 4 years through international expansion and further market penetration. They are in discussions with a few investors to raise growth capital and have appointed Indium Capital to manage the mandate.

About Xoxoday:

Xoxoday offers SaaS products to solve problems around employee rewards and recognition, channel sales incentives and consumer promotions. Their products are used by HR leaders, channel managers and brand marketers across 1000+ global companies. Xoxoday is currently operational in Australia, India, Philippines, Singapore, UAE, UK and USA. They have been recognised as 'a top 100 SME by Govt. of India', 'Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters', 'Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte' and 'Top 10 SaaS startups by Oracle'.

To learn more, visit https://www.xoxoday.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Macao’s first LRT offers 22 days’ free ride to passengers

Much awaited first light rail line of Macao was dedicated to the people on Tuesday.However, within an hour of its operation it faced technical glitch due to which people had to off board the coach but it was soon maintained.Made on an eleva...

MP honeytrap: Vijayvargiya attacks Nath, says top officials

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesdsay claimed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was working at the behest of bureaucrats in the states infamous honeytrap case since senior officers were involved in it. In S...

Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

An international conference on Wednesday will probably signal a readiness to provide support for Lebanon once a new government is formed that commits to reforms, but new aid pledges are not expected, a Lebanese official said. Nadim Munla, s...

MHA lists measures taken by government to prevent crime against women

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that women safety is a high priority for the government and several initiatives have been taken for the safety of women across the country. In a written reply to a ques...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019