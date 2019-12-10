Rahul Mehta Joins Kaizzen as Chief Operating Officer

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizzen, a leading Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, has strengthened its senior leadership team, with the appointment of Rahul Mehta as COO of its India operations. Mehta will focus on driving business growth across practice areas, providing strategic senior counsel, consolidating existing client relationships and drive service expansion initiatives. He will work closely with Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen. Mehta brings over 20 years of agency and corporate experience to the position.

Prior to joining Kaizzen, Mehta has served in senior business leadership roles for over a decade, and his previous assignment was as Sr. VP & General Manager with FleishmanHillard in New Delhi. During his tenure, he contributed to strong growth for the Delhi office, winning businesses from reputed Indian and international firms.

"Rahul is a highly respected and experienced communications professional and I welcome him to our India leadership team," said Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen PR. "His proven expertise to deliver result-oriented and innovative campaigns, and offer senior counsel across diverse sectors and practice areas will benefit our current and future clients. Kaizzen has always focused on providing exceptional client servicing, and strengthening of our core India leadership team will help us enter the next phase of growth for our India operations."

"I am excited to join Kaizzen PR and work alongside Vineet to achieve strong business growth for Kaizzen," said Mehta. "Our focus will be to drive a culture of excellence across all aspects of client servicing. We will aim to offer integrated, unique, innovative and highly focused campaign solutions to clients, to help them achieve their communication and business goals."

Mehta brings strong expertise in corporate reputation management, crisis management, social media influencer campaigns, internal communications, executive training and brand marketing, which will help drive growth for Kaizzen's India business. He also brings to the table, strong expertise in sectors such as consumer electronics, FMCG, auto, B2B, healthcare, telecom, and fashion and lifestyle.

Mehta previously worked at agencies such as Corporate Voice | Weber Shandwick, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and Good Relations. A post-graduate from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mehta is also a past winner of the Asia Pacific Leadership Award.

About Kaizzen (Kaizzen PR Services Pvt Ltd)

Established in 2008, Kaizzen is a leading Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, with pan-India operations. Kaizzen has worked with prestigious international and Indian brands and has received various industry awards and accolades for campaigns undertaken for its clients. Kaizzen has also been recognized as the 'Emerging Consultancy of the Year 2018'. The agency offers cross-sector expertise including Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Technology & Telecom, Infrastructure & Real Estate, IT, Auto, Education, Pharma & Healthcare, Startups, Sports, Government & Embassy led campaigns, amongst others. Kaizzen is a full-service agency offering solutions across traditional media, social & digital media and influencer engagement.

