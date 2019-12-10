Saankhya Labs Appoints Board of Advisors

Saankhya Labs appoints new Board of Advisors as it embarks on an aggressive growth path

Saankhya Labs today announced that it has appointed Kiran Deshpande and Amar Maletira to its Advisory Board.

Saankhya Labs formed the board of advisors to provide insights, advice, and non-binding recommendations to its Board and Executive leadership team. Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs said, “As Saankhya continues on its path of innovation and growth in the wireless solutions domain, our advisory board members bring rich and diverse experience and insights to the table to help the company ascend to the next level of growth.”

Kiran Deshpande is an accomplished leader and Angel investor with over three decades of experience leading several large organizations and growing several start-ups into profitable business. He was the co-founder and President of Mojo Networks, which was acquired by Arista Networks in 2018. Currently, he is a consultant to Arista networks. Prior to that Kiran was the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) and has held several leadership positions in companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IMR, etc. Kiran serves on the Board of several start-ups and is also President of TiE Pune, where he mentors several start-ups in Pune area.

Kiran Deshpande said, “Disruptive semiconductor technology built by Saankhya Labs redefines digital communication and its usages in a manner that is not evident today. I look forward to the privilege and pleasure to be a Board Advisor to the founders and Executive team of Saankhya Labs to help steer the company into its next orbit of growth.”

Amar Maletira is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of broad leadership experience in business, sales, finance and corporate development in the technology industry. Currently, he serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of VIAVI (formerly JDS Uniphase)- a leading global Test & Measurement, and Optical Security Performance company. Prior to VIAVI, Maletira was at Hewlett-Packard where he held a series of executive positions including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Americas Enterprise Services, CFO for Application services and Director of Investor Relations. Prior to Hewlett-Packard, Maletira was recognized as the CFO of the Year-2016 by Silicon Valley Business Journal. Institutional Investor Magazine through a 2019 survey of equity investors, ranked Maletira as the #1 CFO for midcap companies in the Technology, Media & Telcom sectors in the US.

“I am excited to join the Advisory Board of Saankhya Labs at a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey,” said Amar Maletira. “With thought leadership and disruptive technologies in wireless communication, Saankhya Labs is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the secular growth trends in multiple end markets.”

About Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs is a wireless communication solutions company that provides products, based on its award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for broadband, satellite and broadcast applications. With several International technology patents and unique ‘chips-to-systems’ expertise, Saankhya’s solutions include systems for rural broadband connectivity, Satellite communications modems for IoT applications and multi-standard DTV modulators and demodulators. Saankhya Labs is working on creating cutting edge technology in Next-Gen Tv and communications solutions in 5G and beyond. Saankhya Labs in is Headquartered in Bangalore, India. www.saankhyalabs.com

