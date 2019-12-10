Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Japan trade ministers discuss review of CEPA ahead of PMs meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:52 IST
India, Japan trade ministers discuss review of CEPA ahead of PMs meet

Trade ministers of India and Japan on Tuesday raised the issue of trade deficit between the two countries and took up the review of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, ahead of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe next week. In the hour-long meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed to Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama that "market access for India’s goods and services with partner countries is very important but despite commitments in CEPA from Japan, market access for India’s goods and services remains elusive".

According to an official statement, Goyal also raised the issue of trade deficit between India and Japan and review of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries. "Commerce and Industry Minister informed the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan that balancing trade is a high priority for India with all partners. Similarly, market access for India's goods and services with partner countries is very important but despite commitments in CEPA from Japan, market access for India's goods and services remains elusive," the Commerce Ministry statement said.

Both ministers tasked officials of both the countries to prepare a time-bound action plan to address all these issues to strengthen Indo-Japan trade relations. Goyal and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshi Kajiyama met here prior to the meeting between Modi and Abe in Guwahati on December 16.

Senior officials of the ministries of commerce and industry and external affairs were part of the Indian delegation. The Japanese side comprised officials of the Japanese Trade Policy Bureau, METI and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Fed watchdog says FBI was justified in probing Trump-Russia

Washington, Dec 10 AP The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, the Justice Departments internal watchdog declared, undercutting Pres...

RJD resolves to make Tejashwi its CM candidate

The RJD on Tuesday resolved to nominate Lalu Prasads heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate in Bihar and defeat the Nitish Kumar dispensation in the Assembly election due in 2020. The resolution was passed by the R...

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Adds comment, updates with UN negotiations By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on ...

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019