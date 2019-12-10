Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures down with focus on tariff deadline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:10 IST
US STOCKS-Futures down with focus on tariff deadline

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a looming U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese goods that could possibly derail any progress made in trade talks between the world's top two economies.

Wall Street is focused on Dec. 15, when the next round of U.S. levies on Chinese imports such as mobile phones and toys is scheduled to take effect. Hopes of a partial U.S.-China trade deal have helped the three major U.S. stock indexes scale record levels in the last month.

But conflicting headlines have led to uncertainty in the market, with investors worried about a "phase one" agreement getting potentially delayed as the two sides continue to wrangle over key details.

"Sentiment has been a shade weaker over the last 24 hours albeit on very little news to get excited about," Unicredit analysts wrote in a note to clients. "After so many turns in sentiment and indications, investors are waiting for a final decision."

Market participants will also keep a close watch on the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, for cues on its 2020 economic outlook.

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 105 points, or 0.38%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.5 points, or 0.4%. Among stocks, Netflix Inc fell 2.3% in premarket trading after Needham downgraded the streaming service's shares to "underperform".

Masco Corp rose 1.2% after KeyBanc raised its rating on the home improvement and building product maker's shares to "overweight".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

India achieve their highest medal tally in South Asian Games!

India concluded the South Asian Games with their highest medal tally in the history of the tournament. The contingent was able to win 310 medals, which includes 172 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals.India sets new record India ends the ...

Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 to be held on 12 Dec

The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 with the theme Make in India - Fight Category Opportunities and Imperatives is scheduled at Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, Develo...

Dell Technologies Announces New Initiative With UNESCO MGIEP to Enable School Teachers With Technology

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Business Wire India News Summary New partnership focused on disseminating quality education training that promotes learning and building 21st century skills among children. The association addresse...

Delhi: Hindu refugees at Majnu-Ka-Tila eagerly waiting for passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in RS

By Joymala Bagchi Phulbanti, a Class VII student who migrated to India from Pakistan in 2013 with her family, is looking forward to the day when she can proudly hold a card, which declares her and her siblings as Indian citizens.Speaking to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019