PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections most liked on Twitter this year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections in May was the most re-tweeted and liked tweet this year in India, the microblogging platform said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's (@narendramodi) tweet celebrating BJP's re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019 was the most re-tweeted (1.17 lakh) and liked (4.2 lakh) tweet of the year, making it the Golden Tweet in India," Twitter said in a statement.
Also, #loksabhaelections2019, the hash tag in the Lok Sabha elections this year, was the most used in India, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370. Amitabh Bachchan topped the list of most-mentioned handles in entertainment among men, while Sonakshi Sinha led the women's list.
In sports, Virat Kohli wishing M S Dhoni on his birthday became the most-retweeted tweet. This tweet by Kohli on Mahi's birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans, and was re-tweeted over 45,000 times and received 4.12 lakh likes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
