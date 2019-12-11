Ameyo Wins the Best Technology Provider Award at 9th BFSI Smart Tech Summit & Leadership Awards

After being awarded the Best Contact Center Technology Provider by TMC earlier this year, Ameyo bags yet another Award at 9th BFSI Smart Tech Summit & Leadership Awards. Technological transformation has been dominating in the past decade and Ameyo is not stopping to bring in the latest technology that helps businesses simplify their customer journey. It is combating with the transformation in Banking and Financial Services. Ameyo has come up with advanced features of the Cloud Contact Center, enriched with Omnichannel Technology reaching a tipping point with decision-makers, changing the operational processes of banks & financial institutions across the world.

Aiming to build the future-ready banks with an omnichannel journey, Ameyo is helping banks reshape their business models and drive a shift from sitting in the middle to playing a proactive, leading role in the new transformed world. As technology is no longer just about faster transactions but also about working smarter, it is about heading towards an empowered, diverse, agile workforce, that can simplify the customer's journey and meet their needs of today and tomorrow.

The 2019 Best Technology Provider Award Winners have been chosen for building a future-ready contact center, basis on their ability to embrace the digital transformation in BFSI.

Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder at Ameyo states, "We have observed a significant interest in large consumer-facing banks to digitize and transform customer engagement practices across Sales, Customer Service, and Collections. This award is a validation for the good work the team has done in evolving the Ameyo Omni and Fusion platform to enable Banks to accelerate this transformation. With the addition of new channels like Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram and an Enterprise-tested Contact Center platform foundation Ameyo plans to keep expanding its presence in South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa."

About Ameyo ( www.ameyo.com ):

Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat and social media such as Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

About BFSI Smart Tech Summit:

The Summit provides in-depth insights into the latest developments, innovations, transformations and technical solutions in the areas of Digital Banking, Omni-channel Banking, Open Banking, Analytics, Big Data, BI, Mobile Technologies, AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Collaboration Technologies, CX, Security, Cyber Fraud & IT Management through a variety of tracks.

