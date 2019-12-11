Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan to increase prices by up to 5 pc from January

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:12 IST
Nissan to increase prices by up to 5 pc from January
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 5 percent from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs. The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

"In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said. Various companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Myanmar's Suu Kyi leads genocide defence at World Court

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace prize laureate, arrived at the World Court on Wednesday, to lead her countrys defence against accusations of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority. Gambia, a small West African country,...

Home min Shah misleading country on Constitution Bill: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the country on the Constitution Amendment Bill and claimed that the proposed legislation was a direct attack on the Constitution, aimed at diverting the attention of th...

MP: Runaway businessman's media house demolished

The Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished the office of runaway businessman Jitendra Sonis eveninger that published news on the honey- trap case involving officials and politicians. The Indore Municipal Corporation IMC razed...

Suu Kyi in court to refute Myanmar genocide allegations

Former pro-democracy symbol Aung San Suu Kyi takes center-stage Wednesday at the UNs top court as she seeks to defend Myanmars armed forces against genocide allegations over its crackdown on the countrys Rohingya minority. Representing Myan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019