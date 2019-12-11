Nissan to increase prices by up to 5 pc from January

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 5 percent from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs. The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

"In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said. Various companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January.

