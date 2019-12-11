Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSSAI asks industry to reduce level of unsafe food to less than 1 pc over next 4 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:44 IST
FSSAI asks industry to reduce level of unsafe food to less than 1 pc over next 4 yrs

Stating that the public perception about food overall in the country is very low, Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) Chairman Pawan Kumar Aggarwal asked the industry to bring drown the level of 'unsafe food' to less than one per cent or negligible level in the next four years. Addressing a CII event, Aggarwal shared a four-point vision and noted that the first aim is to bring down significantly the level of unsafe, non-standard and mis-branded food in the country.

Citing a survey of one lakh samples of food conducted by enforcement officers over last years, he said 3.7 per cent of food was found to be unsafe, 15 per cent was non-standard food and 9 per cent was mis-branded food. "The sampling was done in an area where safety was a concern. The level of 3.7 per cent is low when compared to media reports of 60-70 per cent. In next four years, can we bring unsafe food level to less than one per cent or negligible level, while non-standard food to 5 per cent and mis-branded food to 2 per cent?" he said expressing confidence of achieving these targets.

This can be achieved through higher levels of surveillance, improved and targeted enforcement, review of food standards (in particular composition and vertical standards), regular monitoring of pesticides, anti-biotic residues and heavy metals besides building capacity of primary producers, he said. Stating that there is "very low" public confidence in the food overall, the FSSAI chief said, "it is partially due to perception but there is some amount of reality. Obviously we have to communicate well with the citizen so that gap between reality and perception is reduced. We need to take concrete actions to address this issue."

He further said the second goal is to raise hygiene levels in processing and preparation of food across the supply chain. Talking about promoting healthier and sustainable diet, Aggarwal said the third goal is to ensure that over two-third food is healthy and develop right eating culture in the country.

There is a need to review standards with health and sustainability lens, promote use of logos and symbols (like organic, trans-fat free and wholegrain) besides enhancing enforcement of claims and advertising regulations to ensure food is healthy, he said. He also emphasised on the need to transform school environment, promote eat right campus, eat right districts and eat right cities through participatory movement.

According to FSSAI chief, the fourth goal is to build a robust institution ad ecosystem through partnerships and networks to deliver above three goals. "We are building a high trust culture which is simple, fair and transparent. We have recently introduced performance management culture in FSSAI," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Regional parties protest over non-payment of GST dues to states

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS, Shiv Sena, DMK and Trinamool Congress TMC members on Wednesday demanded that the Centre release GST dues to the states and claimed non-payment of money has adversely affected development works. As soon as the ...

5,000 paramilitary personnel being sent to NE in wake of protests over citizenship bill: Officials

The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in the wake protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill being debated in Parliament, officials ...

UPDATE 2-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court indicted Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges on Wednesday, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. Defence lawyer Imran Gill said his cl...

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

With the release of Chrome 79, Google is rolling out a host of new security features including better password protections to alert users before they become a victim of phishing or data breach. Heres a quick look into the new features that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019