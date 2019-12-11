Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fenix's solar power reaches 40,000 households in Benin

Fenix’s high-quality solar home systems and strong distribution network allow distributed rural households to access warrantied products and accompanying after-sales service.

Fenix's solar power reaches 40,000 households in Benin
Only 34% of Beninois have access to electricity, with rural residents still further behind at a 16% electrification rate. Image Credit: Pixabay

Next-generation energy company Fenix International (FenixIntl.com), a subsidiary of ENGIE, has surpassed its previous rapid growth rates and connected 40,000 households to solar power in Benin, representing 200,000 people, within just one year of launching sales in the country.

Only 34% of Beninois have access to electricity, with rural residents still further behind at a 16% electrification rate. Fenix's high-quality solar home systems and strong distribution network allow distributed rural households to access warrantied products and accompanying after-sales service. Customers pay for the 10 to 50 watt solar home systems over time, with small mobile money payments. Paying for the kits via installments makes the products affordable even for low-income families and opens a path to financial inclusion via a Fenix credit score and upgrades to larger systems and additional services.

Brian Warshawsky, CEO of Fenix International, comments, "In 2019, it's unconscionable that 600 million people across Africa still lack access to electricity. I'm thrilled that we're making a difference in the lives of 40,000 Beninois households and 200,000 people, providing access not only to clean solar power but also to financial empowerment. It's a testament to the strength of our team in Benin that we were able to grow so rapidly, and I look forward to seeing their accomplishments going forward."

Yoven Mooroven, CEO of ENGIE Africa, said, "It's exciting to see energy access expanding in Africa, and I'm proud of the contributions our various teams are making to the effort. With ENGIE Power Corner providing mini-grids in Tanzania, Zambia and starting development in Western Africa, newly-acquired Mobisol selling larger solar home systems in East Africa, and Fenix focusing on ultra-affordable PAYGO systems in six markets, ENGIE Africa is working at all levels to implement our Access to Energy strategy across Africa."

Philippe Robert, Managing Director of Fenix Benin, concludes, "Reaching 40,000 households in just a year is a huge milestone for our team to accomplish, but it is only the beginning for Fenix Benin. Our 140 employees are just getting started in our goal to bring clean light and power to all those without electricity across Benin. Providing much more than just solar lighting, our systems allow customers to access an on-grid experience with TVs, radios, additional accessories, and financial and product upgrades. We will continue to work tirelessly to illuminate the next 40,000 homes, then the next 100,000, until everyone across Benin has a clean, well-lit home free from the dangers of polluting fossil fuels."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

With the release of Chrome 79, Google is rolling out a host of new security features including better password protections to alert users before they become a victim of phishing or data breach. Heres a quick look into the new features that ...

Badshah will do ‘Kamaal’ with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films

The much talked about collaboration of two enormous film industry brands, Saga Music and Yash Raj Films, is all set to return with a bang After releasing blockbuster track Same Beef, which stands at a whopping 110 Million views on YouTube, ...

Bill introduced in LS to sentence abusers of senior citizens to six months in jail

Those who intentionally abuse their parents or senior citizens under their care and protection or abandon them may be sentenced to six months imprisonment or slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, according to a bill introduced to amend ...

COLUMN-India's economic recovery critical for oil in 2020: Kemp

Indias economy is suffering its worst cyclical downturn for more than a decade, which is weighing heavily on global oil consumption, and until the economy improves, prices are unlikely to see a sustained increase.If the monetary and fiscal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019