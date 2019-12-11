Hemp-based Beauty Products are Causing a Stir in the Industry: Health Horizons

NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp-based products are becoming increasingly popular due to their multi-fold benefits. From clothing to beauty and wellness to health industry, hemp has made its way to the top as a significant ingredient in a variety of products.

Health Horizons, a Delhi-based start-up, has recently joined the hemp bandwagon and introduced a range of hemp-based beauty and skincare products, including hemp-based face cream, face mask, face scrub, face wash, lip balm, soap, shampoo, and body/hair oil. But, the credibility of these products is often questioned. Kanishk Yadav, one of the directors at the Health Horizons gives an insight on the reliability of these products.

Kanishk gave a brief on why he and his partners chose the hemp industry to venture in. He states, "Hemp is one of the oldest domesticated crops known to mankind. There are several references of hemp throughout the history, where it was used as a raw ingredient in recipes, oils, and to produce paper, textile, cordage, clothing, rope, construction material, and more. Even in Vedas, hemp was referred to as the 'Golden Plant,' gifted to mankind by the God himself, for its various nutritional and health benefits." He continues, "Along the way, however, we strayed from our ancestral knowledge and switched to chemicals instead. With the Health Horizons, we wish to bring back the age-old wisdom and give an option to our consumers to leverage the power of nature and Ayurveda."

Kanishk further asserted that hemp based beauty/skincare products offer a plethora of benefits. Hemp is a rich source of nutrients, vitamins, essential amino acids, fatty acids etc. It has powerful anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and acne healing agents that help soothe, purify, and detoxify the skin. He added, "We combine hemp with several other natural ingredients like tulsi, rose, shea butter, honey, lavender etc. to make them more moisturizing, relieving, and hydrating. Our consumers have ascertained that they have seen gradual positive results on using our skincare products."

Being the cousin of the infamous Cannabis Indica (weed/marijuana), hemp-based products faced significant backlash early on introduction; however, with increasing awareness and efforts from various hemp leaders, the consumers have realized its 'non-mind-altering' status coupled with multifold benefits and have become more open to using hemp-based products. Most people have experienced effective, beneficial results from these products, so word of mouth has been one of the most vital factors leading to the increase in demand. Hemp, today, is truly disrupting the beauty market.

At the Health Horizons, the product recipes are meticulously developed to reduce the number of synthetics used. According to Kanishk, the ultimate objective is to take the world back to the basics, where no one is rubbing chemicals on their skin.

About Health Horizons:

Health Horizons is a Delhi-based ayurvedic hemp product manufacturing company. The company is mainly focused on hemp seed based products for consumption but has also launched its line of hemp skincare and hair care products.

