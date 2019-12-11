Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeadSquared Recognized as one of the World's Fastest Growing SaaS Companies in SaaS 1000, 2019

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:09 IST

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru- based sales execution and marketing automation platform has been recognized as one of the world's fastest growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, according to the 2019 edition of SaaS Mag's acclaimed ranking, the SaaS 1000. With the growth of 34.19%, LeadSquared secured 53rd rank in the list of world's fastest growing SaaS provider over the last 6 months.

The SaaS 1000 highlights the world's fastest growing SaaS companies based on the proprietary algorithm that includes hiring trends, growth indicators and the number of employees.

Commenting on the recognition, Malay Shah, CGO of LeadSquared says, "Indian origin SaaS companies are really coming-of-age now, with high-growth companies getting placed regularly in Global Top lists. LeadSquared is proud to be one among the top in SaaS 1000. With additional investments in internationalization, verticalization and product innovation, we are aspiring to improve our ranking even further."

On their experience of using LeadSquared, Mrinal Mohit, COO of BYJU'S says, "With a sales team as big as ours, easy adoption of a CRM across teams is key, and that's where LeadSquared has been perfect. If you are someone who knows the importance of tracking business metrics, I'd 100% recommend LeadSquared to you."

About LeadSquared:

LeadSquared is a cloud-based sales execution and marketing automation solution for businesses of all sizes. Since 2011, LeadSquared has been working with over 1000+ companies to transform their selling process with their award-winning software, services and support. Comprised of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing Automation and Field Force Automation, LeadSquared gives the companies the tools they need to Grow Faster.

LeadSquared has previously been recognized by Deloitte, Frost & Sullivan, TrustRadius and NASSCOM. The company is headquartered in Bangalore with local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey.

About SaaS Mag:

SaaS Mag is the world's definitive quarterly SaaS publication for those working or interested in the industry, speaking directly to the best players in the SaaS space to gather key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends. Distributed over a network of tens of thousands of professionals, SaaS Mag offers expert techniques and advice from leading commentators in SaaS industry.

SaaS 1000, an initiative of SaaS Mag tracks a company's 6-month employee-size growth along with the hiring trend.

Here's the full ranking: https://www.saasmag.com/saas-1000-2019/

Media Contact :
Diksha Sharma
diksha.sharma@leadsquared.com
+91-9606987544
LeadSquared

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

BPR&D to hold 37th Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is organizing the 37th National Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions at BPRD Headquarters, New Delhi, on the 12th and 13th December 2019. Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, IPS Retd.,...

Six CIL arms did not formulate policy as mandated by environment ministry: CAG

Six of the seven coal producing subsidiaries of the worlds largest miner CIL did not devise a policy as mandated by the environment ministry, according to a CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. Coal India Ltd CIL amended its origin...

CAB protests: Army deployed in Tripura, on standby in Assam

The Army was on Wednesdaycalled out in Tripura and was on standby in Assam, theepicentre of anti-CAB protests, as several parts of therestive region plunged into chaosAn Army spokesperson said in Shillong that one columneach have been deplo...

Goa: Govt announces pneumococcal vaccines for infants

Newborns in Goa will now be administered pneumococcal conjugate vaccines PCV to bring down the infant mortality rate in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the cabinet has appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019