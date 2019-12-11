LeadSquared Recognized as one of the World's Fastest Growing SaaS Companies in SaaS 1000, 2019

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru- based sales execution and marketing automation platform has been recognized as one of the world's fastest growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, according to the 2019 edition of SaaS Mag's acclaimed ranking, the SaaS 1000. With the growth of 34.19%, LeadSquared secured 53rd rank in the list of world's fastest growing SaaS provider over the last 6 months.

The SaaS 1000 highlights the world's fastest growing SaaS companies based on the proprietary algorithm that includes hiring trends, growth indicators and the number of employees.

Commenting on the recognition, Malay Shah, CGO of LeadSquared says, "Indian origin SaaS companies are really coming-of-age now, with high-growth companies getting placed regularly in Global Top lists. LeadSquared is proud to be one among the top in SaaS 1000. With additional investments in internationalization, verticalization and product innovation, we are aspiring to improve our ranking even further."

On their experience of using LeadSquared, Mrinal Mohit, COO of BYJU'S says, "With a sales team as big as ours, easy adoption of a CRM across teams is key, and that's where LeadSquared has been perfect. If you are someone who knows the importance of tracking business metrics, I'd 100% recommend LeadSquared to you."

About LeadSquared:

LeadSquared is a cloud-based sales execution and marketing automation solution for businesses of all sizes. Since 2011, LeadSquared has been working with over 1000+ companies to transform their selling process with their award-winning software, services and support. Comprised of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing Automation and Field Force Automation, LeadSquared gives the companies the tools they need to Grow Faster.

LeadSquared has previously been recognized by Deloitte, Frost & Sullivan, TrustRadius and NASSCOM. The company is headquartered in Bangalore with local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey.

About SaaS Mag:

SaaS Mag is the world's definitive quarterly SaaS publication for those working or interested in the industry, speaking directly to the best players in the SaaS space to gather key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends. Distributed over a network of tens of thousands of professionals, SaaS Mag offers expert techniques and advice from leading commentators in SaaS industry.

SaaS 1000, an initiative of SaaS Mag tracks a company's 6-month employee-size growth along with the hiring trend.

Here's the full ranking: https://www.saasmag.com/saas-1000-2019/