Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cos can file draft papers for issues worth up to Rs 750 cr with Sebi's regional offices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:49 IST
Cos can file draft papers for issues worth up to Rs 750 cr with Sebi's regional offices

Companies seeking to raise up to Rs 750 crore can now file their draft papers with regional offices of markets regulator Sebi. Till now, merchant bankers on behalf of the companies were allowed to file the papers for issues worth up to Rs 500 crore with regional office of Sebi concerned.

In a circular issued by Sebi on Wednesday, "It has been decided that the draft offer documents in respect of issues of size up to Rs 750 crore shall be filed with the concerned regional office of the board under the jurisdiction of which the registered office of the issuer company falls." The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) further said that for all regions, the companies can file their draft offer documents in Sebi's head office for the issues whose size are greater than Rs 750 crore.

Sebi, it said, has specified four regional offices -- northern, eastern, southern and western -- in which the companies can file their draft offer documents or offer documents with the concerned office of the board, based on the estimated issue size. The new criteria would come into effect for all draft offer documents for issues that are filed with Sebi on or after this Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Cong yet to waive farm loan in MP: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived farm loan as promised by it during the state polls. He claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not survive long...

New French pension system to cancel out special regimes-PM

The French governments new universal pension system will cancel out special pension regimes, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the countrys byzantine pension system.. ...

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States have d...

UPDATE 1-European bond yields slip before central bank meetings, trade deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday before a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday, while central bank meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank kept investors sidelined. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019