New French pension system aiming for justice - PM Philippe

New French pension system aiming for justice - PM Philippe
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The French government's pension reform is aiming to provide justice as it will be the same for everyone, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled details of an overhaul of the country's byzantine pension system.

"The time has come to build a universal pension system. We are proposing a new inter-generational pact...The (points-based) system will be the same for everyone," Philippe told a news conference.

Public workers have been on strike for seven days against the reforms, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, and unions have called for more protests on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17 following two mass demonstrations on Tuesday and last Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

