Cabinet approves pact with Japan Coal Energy Centre

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan Coal Energy Centre for cooperation in the field of electricity supply. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for the signing of MoU between Central Electricity Authority, India and Japan Coal Energy Centre, on Japan-India cooperation for Efficiency and Environmental Improvement for Sustainable, Stable and Low-Carbon supply of Electricity," an official statement said.

The MoU will provide an enabling framework to address issues and barriers in expediting sustainable, stable and low carbon thermal power development by means of studies, training program and knowledge-sharing activities. Their outcomes are to be conducive to overall power development in India as well as to expedite relevant policy implementation by the Government of India, it added.

