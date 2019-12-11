Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves pact between India & Japan for strengthening cooperation in steel sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:45 IST
Cabinet approves pact between India & Japan for strengthening cooperation in steel sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between India and Japan to constitute the 'India-Japan Steel Dialogue' for strengthening cooperation in the steel sector, according to an official statement. The memorandum of cooperation (MoC) will help in capacity building for high-grade steel manufacturing in India.

"The Cabinet approves a pact between India and Japan in the steel sector. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing the memorandum of cooperation between Government of India and Government of Japan to constitute the 'India-Japan Steel Dialogue' to strengthen cooperation in steel sector," the statement said. The 'India-Japan Steel Dialogue' envisages enhancement of mutual understanding to secure sustainable growth in the steel sector, it said.

The dialogue aims to examine all aspects of cooperation in the steel sector, including promotion of investment in high-grade steel making and finding new avenues of steel usage in India, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows to 12 points - Opinium

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 12 percentage points from 15 percentage points just ahead of Thursdays national election, a poll by Opinium showed on Wednesday.Support for Johnsons...

Ship run by Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions spurns Malaysian checks - agency

An oil tanker, which shipping data showed was managed by a Chinese company under U.S. sanctions, refused to allow an inspection by maritime authorities while anchored in Malaysian waters, Malaysias maritime agency said.Silvana IIIs commerci...

370 kg poppy seized in J-K's Samba district, trucker arrested

A trucker was arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Wednesday after 370 kg poppy straw hidden in apple boxes was seized from his vehicle, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck at Supwal belt which wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019