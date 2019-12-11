Left Menu
Article 370, Ayodhya case top India's 'What is?' list on Google this year

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:39 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:39 IST
'What is Article 370?', 'What is Ayodhya case?' and 'What is National Register of Citizens of India?' were among the most asked questions from Indians on Google this year. According to Google 2019 Year in Search report, netizens in India searched for a variety of topics, seeking information on Article 370, exit poll, black hole and 'Howdy Modi' event.

Article 370 -- which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- was scrapped earlier this year. The top 10 'What is' questions tally included users looking for 'What is Ayodhya case' and 'What is National Register of Citizens of India'.

"Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year when compared to the previous year," Google said. Lok Sabha elections this year also featured prominently in search trends, with election results topping the news charts. 'How to vote' and 'How to check name in voter list' figured at the first and third spot on the 'How to' list.

Interestingly, Lok Sabha elections ranked at number two spot in overall search trends -- behind Cricket World Cup. Other topics that featured in the top search trends in India included Chandrayaan 2, Article 370, NEET results, and PM Kisan Yojana.

Feature films 'Kabir Singh', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Joker' and 'Captain Marvel' also featured in the top 10 tally of overall searches. IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the most searched personality in India, followed by Lata Mangeshkar, Yuvraj Singh, Anand Kumar and Vicky Kaushal.

Globally, India versus South Africa match topped the search list, while Game of Thrones was the most searched for TV show.

