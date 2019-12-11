Lebanon economy losing $70-$80 mln/day due to crisis -economy minister to MTV

Lebanon's economy is losing at least $70 million-$80 million a day - about half its usual income - due to the crisis that has paralysed the country, caretaker economy minister Mansour Bteish told broadcaster MTV on Wednesday.

Bteish said the situation is "worsening" and requires a quick solution. Lebanon has been swept by protests since Oct. 17 and is now facing the worst economic strains since its 1975-1990 civil war.

