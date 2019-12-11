Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surging aircraft deliveries will keep airfare under pressure in 2020: IATA official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:40 IST
Surging aircraft deliveries will keep airfare under pressure in 2020: IATA official

With Boeing 737 Max expected to return to service next year, overall aircraft deliveries are likely to increase in 2020 and this will continue to keep airfares under pressure, said a senior official of global airlines body IATA on Wednesday. During a presentation here, Brian Pearce, Chief Economist, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, "Even if demand growth picks up in 2020, there is a threat that supply could rise even faster, given that 2100 plus aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered once, as expected, the B737 Max returns to service."

When asked if this increased capacity addition will keep the fares stressed across the globe, Pearce said, "Yes. Globally, we are seeing growth in travel but it is relatively low at 4 per cent. We are expecting to see (aircraft) capacity growth above that. So, this will keep fares under pressure." Pearce said that the airlines globally added 5.1 per cent of the total fleet in 2019. He said that 7.5 per cent capacity - measured in terms of available seat kilometres (ASKs) - would be added in 2020 by airlines globally.

In 2017 and 2018, Pearce said the capacity increased by 6.7 per cent annually. Indian carriers have been facing significant losses for last few quarters in the current financial year. For example, budget airline IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on October reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher costs related to operating lease liabilities.

Officials of few Indian airlines have stated recently, on the condition of anonymity, that there is overcapacity in Indian aviation market, causing the airfares to remain low, which is resulting in sizeable losses. Pearce, however, said that the global airline industry will produce a net profit of USD 29.3 billion in 2020, which will be higher than the net profit of USD 25.9 billion expected in 2019.

If achieved, 2020 will mark the industry’s 11th consecutive year in the black, he said during his presentation. However, he added that the profitability will be concentrated with the top 30 airlines and carriers in many regions will report losses or decline in numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar will prosecute military if war crimes committed, Suu Kyi says at ICJ

Myanmar will have no tolerance for human rights abuses committed in Rakhine state and will prosecute the military if war crimes have been committed there, Aung San Suu Kyi told the International Court of Justice ICJ, the UNs main judicial b...

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019